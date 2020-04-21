Singapore reports over 1,000 COVID-19 new cases, total cases over 9,000

Singapore reported here 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 infection as of Tuesday noon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said

This increase brings the city state's total confirmed cases to 9,125.

Of the new cases, the vast majority are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

There are also 20 cases involve Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.