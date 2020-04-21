UrduPoint.com
Singapore Reports Over 1,000 COVID-19 New Cases, Total Cases Over 9,000

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Singapore reported here 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 infection as of Tuesday noon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Singapore reported here 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 infection as of Tuesday noon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This increase brings the city state's total confirmed cases to 9,125.

Of the new cases, the vast majority are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

There are also 20 cases involve Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

