Singapore Reports Record 386 New Cases Of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Singapore Reports Record 386 New Cases of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Singapore has registered 386 new cases of the coronavirus respiratory disease, the biggest daily increase so far, the city-state's Ministry of Health said in its daily situation report on Monday.

None of the new cases reported on Monday were imported, but most of them were related to clusters in migrant workers' dorms, according to the ministry's report.

Singapore has now a total of 2,918 cases and nine deaths.

Even though the country succeeded in containing the spread of the virus early in the outbreak despite proximity to China, more and more cases have been reported since early April.

