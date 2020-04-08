UrduPoint.com
Singapore Reports Record Daily Rise In New Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

Singapore Reports Record Daily Rise in New Coronavirus Cases

The Singaporean Health Ministry reported a daily high of new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 142 people testing positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Singaporean Health Ministry reported a daily high of new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 142 people testing positive.

"As of 8 April 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified an additional 142 cases of COVID-19 infection," it said in a press release, adding only two cases were imported.

The previous record of 120 cases was reported on Sunday. The total number of infected now stands at 1,623. Twenty-nine patients are in intensive care, while 406 have been discharged to date after making a full recovery.

