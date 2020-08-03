Singapore Requires All Entering Travelers Placed Under Quarantine to Wear Tracking Device

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Singaporean Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Ministries of Manpower and education announced in a joint statement on Monday that starting August 10, all people who have entered the country and are under home quarantine must wear an electronic monitoring device to track movements and possible violations of the isolation regime.

"With effect from 10 August 2020, 2359hrs, all incoming travelers, including Singapore Citizens, Singapore Permanent Residents, Long-Term Pass holders, Work Pass holders and their dependants, entering Singapore who are serving their SHN [stay-home notice] outside of SHN dedicated facilities (SDFs) will need to don an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14-day SHN. Those aged 12 and below will be exempted from this requirement," the statement reads.

Entering people will receive an electronic device at the airport and will have to activate it upon reaching their place of residence. Any SHN violation or an attempt to deactivate the device will trigger an alert to the authorities, which will conduct follow-up investigations.

Violators might face a fine of $7,200 or imprisonment of up to six months, the statement said.

An obligatory 14-day quarantine was introduced in Singapore on March 21. All those arriving in the country are required to self-quarantine in special state institutions or at home and pass COVID-19 tests in state-certified laboratories before the end of the isolation regime.

Singapore has so far registered 52,825 COVID-19 cases and 27 related fatalities. Nearly 47,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.