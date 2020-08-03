UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Requires All Entering Travelers Placed Under Quarantine To Wear Tracking Device

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Singapore Requires All Entering Travelers Placed Under Quarantine to Wear Tracking Device

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Singaporean Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Ministries of Manpower and education announced in a joint statement on Monday that starting August 10, all people who have entered the country and are under home quarantine must wear an electronic monitoring device to track movements and possible violations of the isolation regime.

"With effect from 10 August 2020, 2359hrs, all incoming travelers, including Singapore Citizens, Singapore Permanent Residents, Long-Term Pass holders, Work Pass holders and their dependants, entering Singapore who are serving their SHN [stay-home notice] outside of SHN dedicated facilities (SDFs) will need to don an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14-day SHN. Those aged 12 and below will be exempted from this requirement," the statement reads.

Entering people will receive an electronic device at the airport and will have to activate it upon reaching their place of residence. Any SHN violation or an attempt to deactivate the device will trigger an alert to the authorities, which will conduct follow-up investigations.

Violators might face a fine of $7,200 or imprisonment of up to six months, the statement said.

An obligatory 14-day quarantine was introduced in Singapore on March 21. All those arriving in the country are required to self-quarantine in special state institutions or at home and pass COVID-19 tests in state-certified laboratories before the end of the isolation regime.

Singapore has so far registered 52,825 COVID-19 cases and 27 related fatalities. Nearly 47,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Education Fine Alert Ica Singapore March August 2020 All From Airport

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

33 minutes ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

2 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

2 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.