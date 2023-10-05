Singapore retail sales continue recovery in August

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The retail sales in Singapore increased 4.0 percent in August on a year-on-year basis, extending the 1.3 percent growth in July, according to data released by the Department of Statistics Thursday.

The estimated total value of retail sales in August reached 4 billion Singapore Dollars (2.9 billion U.S. dollars), including 12.2 percent from online retail sales, data showed.

Total food and beverage sales value was 1 billion Singapore dollars (729.4 million dollars) in August, up 8.6 percent year-on-year, continuing the 6.6 percent growth in July, according to the data.