Open Menu

Singapore Retail Sales Continue Recovery In August

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Singapore retail sales continue recovery in August

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The retail sales in Singapore increased 4.0 percent in August on a year-on-year basis, extending the 1.3 percent growth in July, according to data released by the Department of Statistics Thursday.

The estimated total value of retail sales in August reached 4 billion Singapore Dollars (2.9 billion U.S. dollars), including 12.2 percent from online retail sales, data showed.

Total food and beverage sales value was 1 billion Singapore dollars (729.4 million dollars) in August, up 8.6 percent year-on-year, continuing the 6.6 percent growth in July, according to the data.

Related Topics

Singapore July August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

52 seconds ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

1 minute ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

1 hour ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

2 hours ago
World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

2 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

4 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

4 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

4 hours ago

More Stories From World