Singapore Retail Sales Growth Moderates In March

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Singapore retail sales growth moderates in March

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Retail sales in Singapore increased 2.7 percent year-on-year in March, compared to the 8.6 percent growth in February, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Friday.

The motor vehicle sales grew 7.0 percent in March from a year earlier, but declined 5.

7 percent month-on-month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 2.0 percent. food and alcohol sales led the retail growth in March, which increased 17 percent year-on-year, data shows.

The estimated retail sales value in March was 4.2 billion Singapore Dollars (3.1 billion U.S. dollars), including 11.7 percent from online market.

