Singapore retail sales up 8.4 pct in February

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) -- Retail sales in Singapore increased by 8.4 percent year-on-year in February, following the 1.6 percent growth in January, according to data released by the Department of Statistics Friday.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 9.4 percent. The increase was mainly associated with the Chinese New Year holiday in February, the Department of Statistics added.

The estimated total value of retail sales in February was 3.9 billion Singapore Dollars (2.9 billion U.S. dollars), including 10.9 percent from online retail sales