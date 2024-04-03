Singapore Rules Out Playing Host In New Blow To Commonwealth Games
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Singapore on Wednesday joined Malaysia in ruling out hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, further plunging the future of the multi-sport event into doubt.
The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has been scrambling to find a new host after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year because of soaring costs.
Malaysia emerged as a possible replacement but turned down the opportunity last month because of the cost, despite the offer of a £100 million ($126 million) sweetener from the CGF.
The financial support is available to any prospective host.
"Commonwealth Games Singapore and Sport Singapore have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games," the two sports bodies said in a joint statement, giving no more detail.
Victoria's sudden pullout, and the lack of an obvious alternative, have raised doubts over the future of the Games, which take place every four years with most of the competing teams drawn from former British colonies.
The Games were last hosted in 2022 by the city of Birmingham in England.
The CGF hopes that the Games' perceived strengths of inclusivity and integration, with para-sports mixed in with able-bodied events, will secure a host just two years out from the multi-sport event.
Katie Sadleir, the CEO of the CGF, has accepted time is pressing but says intensive efforts are underway.
"The process to determine a host for the 2026 Games is continuing at pace with interested Commonwealth Games Associations," she told AFP late last month.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From World
-
Seven dead, hundreds injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years2 minutes ago
-
German family businesses desperately seeking buyers3 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower after US falls33 minutes ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China crosses $100 million in Jan-Feb2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan rebuts India's claim of Kashmir being its 'integral part'2 hours ago
-
Embiid return inspires Sixers over Thunder3 hours ago
-
Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death3 hours ago
-
Japan lifts tsunami advisory, Okinawa flights resume3 hours ago
-
World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers3 hours ago