Singapore Scientists Push Back Forecast End of COVID-19 Epidemic in Russia to August 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTG) has pushed back the forecast end of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia by another five days to August 17, thereby revising its previous projection.

The university uses the SIR (susceptible-infected-recovered) model for spread of disease to predict the end of the epidemic in various countries.

Earlier, SUTG Data-Driven Innovation Lab projected that the epidemic in Russia would be over on August 12.

Predictions are being continuously updated as new data emerges. The researchers themselves warn that their forecasts should be taken with caution, urging against over-optimism.

As of Sunday, Russia updated its COVID-19 tally by a record 10,633 cases to 134,687. The death toll has risen by 58 to 1,280.

