Singapore Scientists Revise Predictions Of Epidemic End In Russia To August 4

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

Singapore Scientists Revise Predictions of Epidemic End in Russia to August 4

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Russia could end on August 4, according to the revised estimations of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTG).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The outbreak of COVID-19 in Russia could end on August 4, according to the revised estimations of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTG).

The university uses the SIR model for spread of disease to predict the end of the pandemic by constantly providing new data on COVID-19 situations in various countries.

Earlier in the week, the university claimed the end of the epidemic on August 7.

The outbreaks in the US, UK, Italy, France, and Germany are now predicted to end on September 13, August 24, August 31, August 9, and June 6, respectively. The world in total is predicted to be rid of the disease by December 2.

Nevertheless, the scientists caution against preemptive optimism and ask to take these predictions with a grain of salt.

