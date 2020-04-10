UrduPoint.com
Singapore Sees Jump In Virus Cases As Second Wave Grows

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Singapore reported almost 200 new coronavirus cases and one death Friday as a country previously seen as a model for tackling the disease battles a fast-moving second wave of infections

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Singapore reported almost 200 new coronavirus cases and one death Friday as a country previously seen as a model for tackling the disease battles a fast-moving second wave of infections.

The city-state was among the first places to report COVID-19 cases after the virus emerged in China, but kept the outbreak under control with a strict regime of testing and contact-tracing.

It has however seen a sharp surge in locally transmitted cases this month, prompting the government to impose tough curbs it had previously resisted, including the closure of most workplaces.

On Friday health authorities reported 198 new cases and an additional death, taking the city-state's total number of infections to 2,108 including seven fatalities.

