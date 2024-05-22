Singapore Sends Investigators For Turbulence-hit Flight
Published May 22, 2024
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Officers from Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau have arrived in Bangkok for the case of turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said Wednesday.
United States' National Transportation Safety board is sending a team to support the investigation as a Boeing 777-300ER jet is involved in the accident, Chee noted.
A relief flight carrying 131 passengers and 12 crew earlier onboard flight SQ321 arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport this morning.
The accident left one dead. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.
