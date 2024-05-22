Open Menu

Singapore Sends Investigators For Turbulence-hit Flight

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Singapore sends investigators for turbulence-hit flight

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Officers from Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau have arrived in Bangkok for the case of turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said Wednesday.

United States' National Transportation Safety board is sending a team to support the investigation as a Boeing 777-300ER jet is involved in the accident, Chee noted.

A relief flight carrying 131 passengers and 12 crew earlier onboard flight SQ321 arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport this morning.

The accident left one dead. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Prime Minister Singapore Bangkok Lawrence Family From Airport

Recent Stories

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

54 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

13 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

13 hours ago
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

13 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

13 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

13 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

13 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

13 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

13 hours ago

More Stories From World