Singapore Sends Rescue Vessel To Search For Missing Indonesian Submarine -Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Singapore Sends Rescue Vessel to Search for Missing Indonesian Submarine -Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Singapore has sent the MV Swift Rescue vessel to help Indonesia search for the missing submarine KRI Nanggala 402, Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Indonesian Navy lost communication with the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine with over 50 people on board that was taking part in drills near Bali. The missing submarine may reportedly be at a depth of 2,300 feet.

"The Republic of Singapore Navy's MV Swift Rescue - our submarine rescue vessel - was dispatched expeditiously yesterday afternoon, as fast as she could get ready, after our Navy Chief received a request for assistance from his Indonesian counterpart. A medical team was also added to the regular crew in the event that hyperbaric care would be needed," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the Singaporean people were praying and hoping for the safety of the submarine's crew. 

More Stories From World

