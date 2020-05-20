UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Slammed For 'cruel' Zoom Death Sentence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:53 PM

Singapore slammed for 'cruel' Zoom death sentence

Singapore was criticised for being "cruel and inhumane" Wednesday after a death sentence was handed down via video-conferencing platform Zoom

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Singapore was criticised for being "cruel and inhumane" Wednesday after a death sentence was handed down via video-conferencing platform Zoom.

Malaysian drug trafficker Punithan Genasan was Friday sentenced to hang in a hearing conducted remotely due to restrictions in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, court officials said.

The 37-year-old had been found guilty over the trafficking of at least 28.5 grams (1.0 ounce) of heroin, a crime punishable by death under the city-state's tough anti-drugs laws.

The Supreme Court said that it was the first criminal case where a death sentence was handed down in a remote hearing.

Zoom has become popular during virus lockdowns worldwide for everything from virtual school classes to business meetings -- but Human Rights Watch criticised its use to mete out capital punishment.

"The death penalty is inherently cruel and inhumane, and Singapore's use of remote technology like Zoom to sentence a man to death makes it even more so," said the group's deputy Asia director Phil Robertson.

"It's pretty astounding the prosecutors and the court are so callous that they fail to see that a man facing capital punishment should have the right to be present in court to see his accusers," he told AFP.

The Supreme Court said that the hearing was conducted remotely "for the safety of all involved in the proceedings".

Singapore maintains that the death penalty -- a legacy of British colonial rule -- is necessary as a deterrent against crime although rights groups have long called for it to be abolished.

Like many other countries, Singapore has ordered the closure of most businesses, advised people to stay at home to fight the virus.

The city-state managed to keep its outbreak in check in the early stages but was hit by a second wave of infections, mainly affecting low-paid migrant workers in crowded dormitories.

Singapore has reported over 29,000 infections including 22 deaths.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Technology Business Man Singapore Criminals All From Asia Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says PTI is determined to strengthen national i ..

5 minutes ago

Women Uni conducts online session on Dukhtran-e-Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Two-Rescuer discharged after tested negative for c ..

3 minutes ago

French beaches close after visitors break virus ru ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO Mardan Circle recovers Rs. 1.89m from defaul ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Notes Gradual Stabilization ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.