UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Steps Up Virus Curbs As Infection Clusters Grow

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Singapore steps up virus curbs as infection clusters grow

Singapore announced a slew of new coronavirus restrictions Tuesday including a ban on spectators at sporting events as infections rise in the wealthy city-state

Singapore, May 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Singapore announced a slew of new coronavirus restrictions Tuesday including a ban on spectators at sporting events as infections rise in the wealthy city-state.

After a partial lockdown and rigorous regime of testing and contact tracing, Covid-19 had almost disappeared in Singapore, with authorities in recent months reporting hardly any local transmission.

But cases rose last week with officials announcing several new clusters, and in the last seven days 60 locally transmitted infections have been reported.

A cluster at one of Singapore's biggest hospitals has grown to 40 cases, including an 88-year-old patient who died on Saturday.

Gatherings will be limited to groups of five and more people will be required to work from home, officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Indoor gyms and fitness studios will be closed and numbers further reduced for conferences, weddings and funerals.

Travellers arriving from most countries will be required to quarantine for three weeks instead of two.

"The next few weeks will be critical for us," said health minister Gan Kim Yong.

He warned of further measures if the situation deteriorates, including the possibility of another partial lockdown.

"With this set of measures... I think we probably will be able to avoid having to get to a circuit breaker situation, but we cannot rule that out." Singapore's infection numbers have been very low compared with the rest of the world, but the new clusters have raised fears of a resurgence in the tiny city-state, whose economy suffered its worst ever recession last year due to the virus.

There are also concerns the clusters could scupper a quarantine-free travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong, due to begin on May 26 after an earlier failed attempt.

Singapore beat back serious coronavirus outbreaks last year when the illness surged through crowded dormitories housing low-paid foreign workers, infecting tens of thousands.

But by global standards, its outbreak has been mild -- officials in the city of 5.7 million have reported about 61,000 cases so far and 31 deaths.

Related Topics

World Died Hong Kong Singapore May From Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PAL organizes 'Naattiya Mushaira'

51 seconds ago

Date of Hearings on Climate Suit Against Nord Stre ..

53 seconds ago

UN Praises Biden for Raising US Refugee Cap to 62, ..

58 seconds ago

No Casualties as Rockets Hit Iraqi Base Housing US ..

3 minutes ago

Nasdaq leads US stocks down amid valuation worries ..

3 minutes ago

US Stock Indexes Down Almost 2% on Fears of 'Sell ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.