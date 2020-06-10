Singapore to Begin Human Clinical Trials on Potential Coronavirus Treatment - Reports

Singapore will begin human clinical trials on a domestically developed treatment candidate for the coronavirus next week, media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Singapore will begin human clinical trials on a domestically developed treatment candidate for the coronavirus next week, media reported Wednesday.

According to the Singapore news outlet, The Strait Times, biotechnology company Tychan will administer the experimental treatment to 23 healthy individuals and monitor the results over six weeks.

The medication in question is the TY027, which was developed to specifically target Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the newspaper reported.

The medication is being studied for qualities of slowing the spread of the virus, speeding up recovery and even protecting against the infection, according to The Strait Times.

Tychan is one of the dozens of companies around the world racing to develop treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 7.3 million people and killed over 410,000.