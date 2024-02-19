Open Menu

Singapore To Charge Levy For Eco-friendly Aviation Fuel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Passengers departing Singapore will pay higher flight fares as the country will introduce a levy to expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel from 2026, according to the Singapore Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint launched Monday.

Singapore vows to achieve net-zero by 2050, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will contribute two-thirds of carbon emission reduction needed, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, while launching the blueprint at the Changi Aviation Summit 2024.

Singapore will require departing flights to use SAF from 2026 and lift the SAF-using target from 1 percent in 2026 to between 3 percent and 5 percent by 2030, Chee said.

The current price of SAF made from non-petroleum feedstocks, including food waste, is about three to five times more than conventional jet fuel.

"Thus, Singapore will introduce a fixed levy based on the SAF target and projected SAF price to provide cost certainty to airlines and travelers," Chee said.

