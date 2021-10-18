UrduPoint.com

Singapore To Expand No-quarantine Scheme For Vaccinated Travellers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:34 PM

Singapore to expand no-quarantine scheme for vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers from eight countries will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine from Tuesday, as the business hub eases restrictions and gears up to live with the coronavirus

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Fully vaccinated travellers from eight countries will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine from Tuesday, as the business hub eases restrictions and gears up to live with the coronavirus.

The city-state initially fought the pandemic by shutting borders, lockdowns of varying intensity and aggressive contact tracing but with more than 80 percent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities in the global aviation hub are keen to revive the economy.

They opened travel lanes for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany in September, and will expand the scheme from Tuesday to another eight countries -- Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.

The lane with South Korea will start November 15.

Under the policy, passengers will not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the coronavirus before they depart and on arrival.

"Singapore cannot stay locked down and closed off indefinitely," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said October 9, when he announced a raft of measures under the "Living with Covid-19" strategy.

Lee pointed to the Delta coronavirus variant as a factor.

"The Delta variant is highly infectious, and has spread all over the world. Even with the whole population vaccinated, we still will not be able to stamp it out," he said.

"Almost every country has accepted this reality."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Canada France Germany Singapore Spain Italy Brunei South Korea United States Netherlands Denmark Hub September October November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Borrell Hopes Preparatory Meeting on Iran Nuclear ..

Borrell Hopes Preparatory Meeting on Iran Nuclear Deal to Be Held Soon in Brusse ..

6 minutes ago
 'Miracle' pair found alive after days in Australia ..

'Miracle' pair found alive after days in Australian outback

6 minutes ago
 Turkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters ..

Turkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16 - Of ..

13 minutes ago
 Preparations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in full s ..

Preparations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in full swing

13 minutes ago
 First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With ..

First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas - Operator

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Oniks Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Can Now De ..

Russia's Oniks Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Can Now Destroy Ground Targets - Develop ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.