Singapore to Give $55Mln to Support Taxi Drivers Amid Coronavirus - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Singapore plans to allocate 77 million Singapore Dollars ($55 million) toward helping taxi and private hire car (PHC) companies that are suffering losses because of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Government recognises that there is an urgent need for targeted assistance to drivers [affected by the coronavirus outbreak], so as to ensure sustainable P2P [Point-to-Point] services for Singapore commuters ... the Government has worked closely with taxi ... and PHC ... operators and driver associations to launch a $77 million Point-to-Point Support Package (PPSP) to help taxi and PHC drivers through this difficult period," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the authorities will set up a Special Relief Fund to which the government will commit 41 million Singapore dollars, and taxi and PHC operators will give 32 million Singapore dollars.

"About 40,000 eligible drivers will receive a Special Relief of up to $20 [Singapore dollars] per vehicle per day for three months. Of this, Government will contribute $10 [Singapore dollars] per vehicle per day, with the remainder coming from contributing taxi and PHC operators. Eligible taxi hirers will automatically receive the Special Relief through their taxi operators starting from tomorrow (14 February 2020)," the ministry added.

The current number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore stands at 43. Earlier this week, the Health Ministry said that Singaporean experts were developing a vaccine for the virus, and that trials were expected to start in three months.

So far, COVID-19 has killed over 1,300 people and infected some 60,000 people worldwide. The virus has spread to more than 20 countries since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.