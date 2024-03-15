Open Menu

Singapore To Hold Garden Festival In August

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The 9th Singapore Garden Festival will be held at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11, according to Singapore's National Park Board, organizer of the event, on Friday.

The biennial event will present garden and floral displays from award-winning global and local designers, florists and horticulturists, the National Park board added.

The festival coincides with the 8th Global Botanic Gardens Congress from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, which themes "Botanic Gardens-People and Plants for a Sustainable Future."

The congress will be held for the first time in Southeast Asia.

