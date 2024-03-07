Singapore To Hold More Sports Events With 165 Mln Investment
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Singaporean government plans to invest 165 million Singapore Dollars (123 million U.S. dollars) in four years to support holding major sports events, said Edwin Tong, minister for culture, community and youth, on Thursday.
Such events will bring Singaporean athletes more opportunities to compete and measure the world's best in their hometown, Tong told Parliament while debating the budget this year.
He added that hosting major sports games can boost the economy and strengthen the country's reputation as a destination for high-signature international events.
The World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 also kicks off on Thursday.
