Open Menu

Singapore To Hold More Sports Events With 165 Mln Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Singaporean government plans to invest 165 million Singapore Dollars (123 million U.S. dollars) in four years to support holding major sports events, said Edwin Tong, minister for culture, community and youth, on Thursday.

Such events will bring Singaporean athletes more opportunities to compete and measure the world's best in their hometown, Tong told Parliament while debating the budget this year.

He added that hosting major sports games can boost the economy and strengthen the country's reputation as a destination for high-signature international events.

The World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 also kicks off on Thursday.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Parliament Budget Singapore Government Best Million

Recent Stories

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

54 minutes ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

2 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

5 hours ago
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

14 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

14 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

14 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

14 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

14 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

14 hours ago

More Stories From World