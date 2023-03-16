UrduPoint.com

Singapore To Import Record 1GW Of Low-Carbon Electricity From Cambodia - Energy Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Singapore will soon be able to import 1 gigawatt of low-carbon electricity from Cambodia in what will become the country's largest electricity import to date, the Singaporean Energy Market Authority said on Thursday

"The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has granted Conditional Approval to Keppel Energy Pte. Ltd. to import 1 gigawatt (GW) of electricity from Cambodia into Singapore. This is the first Conditional Approval for electricity imports to be awarded by EMA and it marks a significant milestone in Singapore's ambition to import up to 4 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035," the EMA said in a statement.

The imported electricity will be produced by low-carbon means, including hydro, solar, and wind power plants, and transferred via new subsea cables, the statement added.

Singapore is among the countries poised to transition to green economy. A spike in energy prices in 2022 only spurred Singapore's ambition to end its dependence on fossil fuels.

