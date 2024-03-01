Singapore To Increase Investment For Deep Technology Development
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 06:02 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Singaporean government will provide more resources to promote development in semiconductors, nucleic acid, medical instruments, and robots, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng told the parliament Friday.
Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research will invest 180 million Singapore Dollars (134 million U.S. dollars) to boost innovation and research translation in emerging areas relying on semiconductor fabrications, Tan said.
The agency also plans to promote the commercialization of RNA medicines and vaccines with 97 million Singapore dollars and invest 38 million to encourage research and production of medical devices, he added.
Meanwhile, the government will provide an additional 60 million Singapore dollars to the National Robotics Program to improve research in manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare robots, Tan noted.
The investment in deep technology will pro
