Singapore To Lift Retirement Age To 64
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Singapore will raise the retirement age from 63 to 64 in 2026, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced at the Parliament on Monday
He added that the re-retirement age will be lifted from 68 to 69.
Nearly 20 percent of Singapore's citizens were 65 and above by June 2023. Its total fertility rate dropped to 0.97 last year, the first time it fell below one in the Southeast Asian country's history.
