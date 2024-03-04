Open Menu

Singapore To Lift Salary Threshold For Foreigners' Employment Pass

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Singapore to lift salary threshold for foreigners' employment pass

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Singapore will raise the qualifying monthly salary from 5,000 Singapore Dollars (3,700 U.S. dollars) to 5,600 for new Employment Pass (EP) applicants by Jan. 1, 2025, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Monday.

The monthly salary threshold for EP candidates in financial services will increase from 5,500 Singapore dollars to 6,200, Tan told the parliament during a debate on the budget this year.

The changes will ensure the cost of hiring foreign EP holders to match the top one-third of their local peers earn, he said.

Singapore mainly issues three working visas to foreigners, including the EP for senior professionals, the S Pass for skilled workers, and the Work Permit for migrant workers in the construction and service sectors.

The city-state registered 197,300 EP holders among its nearly 1.5 million foreign working forces by mid-2023, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Singapore From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on W ..

PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..

50 seconds ago
 It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

8 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World