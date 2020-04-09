UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore To Move Foreign Workers From Dormitories Due To Spread Of Coronavirus - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Singapore to Move Foreign Workers From Dormitories Due to Spread of Coronavirus - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Singaporean authorities decided to move foreign workers who are not infected with the coronavirus from their dormitories, where COVID-19 is rapidly spreading, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday.

"To do all this [to stop the spread of COVID-19 among foreign workers] well, we will need to reduce the number of workers in each of the dorms. So we are moving out workers who are not sick, starting with those in essential services who are continuing to work," Wong said on his official Facebook page.

According to the minister, foreign workers could be housed in other places, including military camps.

The Singaporean Health Ministry registered 287 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday ” the highest number ever recorded.

Overall, Singapore has so far confirmed 1,910 COVID-19 cases and six deaths from coronavirus-related complications. At the same time, 460 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Facebook Singapore Same Lawrence All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

2 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

2 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

6 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.