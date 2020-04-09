Singapore to Move Foreign Workers From Dormitories Due to Spread of Coronavirus - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Singaporean authorities decided to move foreign workers who are not infected with the coronavirus from their dormitories, where COVID-19 is rapidly spreading, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday.

"To do all this [to stop the spread of COVID-19 among foreign workers] well, we will need to reduce the number of workers in each of the dorms. So we are moving out workers who are not sick, starting with those in essential services who are continuing to work," Wong said on his official Facebook page.

According to the minister, foreign workers could be housed in other places, including military camps.

The Singaporean Health Ministry registered 287 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday ” the highest number ever recorded.

Overall, Singapore has so far confirmed 1,910 COVID-19 cases and six deaths from coronavirus-related complications. At the same time, 460 people have fully recovered from the disease.