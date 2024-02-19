Singapore to require gradual use of low-carbon jet fuel from 2026

(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Aviation hub Singapore will require airlines departing from the city-state to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026 as part of industry plans to cut carbon emissions, the transport minister said Monday.

But as the environmentally friendly fuel is three to five times more expensive than conventional jet fuel, authorities will introduce a levy on tickets to help cushion costs, Chee Hong Tat told an aviation summit.

Aviation is responsible for between two and three percent of global CO2 emissions but it is one of the most difficult industries to decarbonise.

SAFs are produced from renewable biomass and waste resources and can comprise up to 50 percent of jet fuel mixes.

They are seen as the main tool for decarbonising the aviation sector, but the technology is still in its infancy and production remains expensive.

"To kickstart SAF adoption in Singapore, we will require flights departing Singapore to use SAF from 2026," Chee said in a speech.

Airliners will be required to use a jet fuel mix that is 1 percent SAF that year, gradually increasing to between 3 and 5 percent by 2030, he added.

"This will provide an important demand signal to fuel producers and give them the incentive to invest in new SAF production facilities," Chee said.

To partially offset the cost, Singapore will collect a levy that varies depending on the distance travelled and the travel class.

Starting in 2026, an economy ticket on a direct flight from Singapore to London could increase by Sg$16.0 ($12.0), according to Chee.

Passengers with premium tickets will pay higher levies.