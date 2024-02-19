Open Menu

Singapore To Require Gradual Use Of Low-carbon Jet Fuel From 2026

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Singapore to require gradual use of low-carbon jet fuel from 2026

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Aviation hub Singapore will require airlines departing from the city-state to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026 as part of industry plans to cut carbon emissions, the transport minister said Monday.

But as the environmentally friendly fuel is three to five times more expensive than conventional jet fuel, authorities will introduce a levy on tickets to help cushion costs, Chee Hong Tat told an aviation summit.

Aviation is responsible for between two and three percent of global CO2 emissions but it is one of the most difficult industries to decarbonise.

SAFs are produced from renewable biomass and waste resources and can comprise up to 50 percent of jet fuel mixes.

They are seen as the main tool for decarbonising the aviation sector, but the technology is still in its infancy and production remains expensive.

"To kickstart SAF adoption in Singapore, we will require flights departing Singapore to use SAF from 2026," Chee said in a speech.

Airliners will be required to use a jet fuel mix that is 1 percent SAF that year, gradually increasing to between 3 and 5 percent by 2030, he added.

"This will provide an important demand signal to fuel producers and give them the incentive to invest in new SAF production facilities," Chee said.

To partially offset the cost, Singapore will collect a levy that varies depending on the distance travelled and the travel class.

Starting in 2026, an economy ticket on a direct flight from Singapore to London could increase by Sg$16.0 ($12.0), according to Chee.

Passengers with premium tickets will pay higher levies.

Related Topics

Technology London Singapore Hub From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

27 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

1 hour ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World