Singapore To Resume Issuance Of Short-Stay, Transit Visas On October 18 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Singapore will resume the issuance of short-stay and transit visas starting October 18, the country's Multi-Ministry Taskforce said on Monday, adding that visa-holders would be able to enter the city-state with an entry permit and valid negative COVID-19 test results.

"In line with the calibrated reopening of Singapore's borders, [Immigration and Checkpoints Authority] ICA will lift visa suspension and resume the issuance of new visas. Short-term visitors who require a visa to enter Singapore can apply for visas though a local contact, Singapore overseas mission, or authorised visa agent from 18 October 2020, 2359 hours." the task force said in a statement posted on Singapore's Health Ministry website.

It added that the possession of a valid visa alone did not guarantee entry into Singapore.

"All short-term visitors must still seek prior approval via appropriate COVID-19 travel channels (e.g. obtain a Safe Travel Pass under Green/Fast Lane arrangements, or Air Travel Pass) before they can enter Singapore," the statement read.

The Green lane countries include Malaysia ” except for the state of Sabah ” Brunei, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia ” except for VictoriaVietnam and Indonesia. For those arriving from these countries, the mandatory 14-day state quarantine will be lifted and replaced with a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

According to the Singaporean Health Ministry, there are currently 124 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Over 57,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged and 28 have died.

