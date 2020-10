Singapore to Resume Issuance of Short-Stay, Transit Visas on October 18 - Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Singapore will resume the issuance of short-stay and transit visas starting October 18, the country's Multi-Ministry Taskforce said on Monday, adding that visa-holders would be able to enter the city-state with an entry permit and valid negative COVID-19 test results.

"In line with the calibrated reopening of Singapore's borders, [Immigration and Checkpoints Authority] ICA will lift visa suspension and resume the issuance of new visas. Short-term visitors who require a visa to enter Singapore can apply for visas though a local contact, Singapore overseas mission, or authorised visa agent from 18 October 2020, 2359 hours." the task force said in a statement posted on Singapore's Health Ministry website.

It added that the possession of a valid visa alone did not guarantee entry into Singapore.

"All short-term visitors must still seek prior approval via appropriate COVID-19 travel channels (e.g. obtain a Safe Travel Pass under Green/Fast Lane arrangements, or Air Travel Pass) before they can enter Singapore," the statement read.

The Green lane countries include Malaysia except for the state of Sabah Brunei, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia except for Victoria Vietnam and Indonesia. For those arriving from these countries, the mandatory 14-day state quarantine will be lifted and replaced with a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

According to the Singaporean Health Ministry, there are currently 124 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Over 57,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged and 28 have died.