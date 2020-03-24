UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Toughens Social Distancing Rules After Coronavirus Infections Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Singapore Toughens Social Distancing Rules After Coronavirus Infections Spike

Singapore stepped up social distancing policies on Tuesday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus after the number of cases surged by 49 overnight

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Singapore stepped up social distancing policies on Tuesday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus after the number of cases surged by 49 overnight.

The Asian island nation saw its COVID-19 tally rise to 558 after registering 32 imported and 17 local cases of infection. Of the 401 people still in hospitals, 17 are in a critical condition. Three patients have died.

"The Multi-Ministry Taskforce has decided to enforce stricter measures that would limit gatherings outside of work and school to 10 persons or fewer, and ensure that physical distancing of at least one metre can be achieved in settings where interactions are non-transient," the Health Ministry said.

The restrictions will take effect on Thursday night and last until April 30.

All bars, nightclubs, discos, movie theaters and theaters will be shut down, while malls, museums and other attractions where contacts are "more transient" will be allowed to operate as long as they do not have more than one person per 16 square meters (19 square yards).

Related Topics

Film And Movies Died Singapore April Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

55 minutes ago

Tecno receives orders worth 3.4M dollar within min ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Reports 82 New Coronavirus Cases

5 minutes ago

Iran Calls for Ceasefire in Armed Conflict in Yeme ..

5 minutes ago

US State of Maryland Registers 349 New COVID-19 Ca ..

5 minutes ago

452 violators of lockdown ban arrested in Karachi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.