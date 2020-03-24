Singapore Toughens Social Distancing Rules After Coronavirus Infections Spike

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Singapore stepped up social distancing policies on Tuesday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus after the number of cases surged by 49 overnight.

The Asian island nation saw its COVID-19 tally rise to 558 after registering 32 imported and 17 local cases of infection. Of the 401 people still in hospitals, 17 are in a critical condition. Three patients have died.

"The Multi-Ministry Taskforce has decided to enforce stricter measures that would limit gatherings outside of work and school to 10 persons or fewer, and ensure that physical distancing of at least one metre can be achieved in settings where interactions are non-transient," the Health Ministry said.

The restrictions will take effect on Thursday night and last until April 30.

All bars, nightclubs, discos, movie theaters and theaters will be shut down, while malls, museums and other attractions where contacts are "more transient" will be allowed to operate as long as they do not have more than one person per 16 square meters (19 square yards).