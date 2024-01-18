Singapore transport minister charged with 27 offences in corruption probe: court

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Singapore's transport minister has been charged with 27 offences as part of a corruption probe, court documents showed Thursday.

Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested in July 2023 and released on bail in connection with a rare top-level graft investigation in the city-state.

Iswaran said he would plead not guilty to the charges filed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau when he appeared in court on Thursday, local newspaper the Straits Times reported.

An AFP reporter saw Iswaran leave the court with his lawyers after his appearance.

The investigation has gripped Singapore, a global financial hub reputed to be among the least corrupt countries in the world.

Cabinet ministers are paid salaries comparable to the top earners in the private sector to deter corruption.