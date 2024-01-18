Open Menu

Singapore Transport Minister Charged With 27 Offences In Corruption Probe: Court

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Singapore transport minister charged with 27 offences in corruption probe: court

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Singapore's transport minister has been charged with 27 offences as part of a corruption probe, court documents showed Thursday.

Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested in July 2023 and released on bail in connection with a rare top-level graft investigation in the city-state.

Iswaran said he would plead not guilty to the charges filed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau when he appeared in court on Thursday, local newspaper the Straits Times reported.

An AFP reporter saw Iswaran leave the court with his lawyers after his appearance.

The investigation has gripped Singapore, a global financial hub reputed to be among the least corrupt countries in the world.

Cabinet ministers are paid salaries comparable to the top earners in the private sector to deter corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption World Lawyers Singapore Hub July Cabinet Top Court

Recent Stories

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

9 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

9 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

9 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

9 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

9 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

9 hours ago
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

9 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

9 hours ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

9 hours ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

9 hours ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World