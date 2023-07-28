Open Menu

Singaporean Authorities Execute Woman For First Time In Nearly 20 Years - Narcotics Bureau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Singaporean Authorities Execute Woman for First Time in Nearly 20 Years - Narcotics Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Singaporean authorities on Friday executed a woman previously convicted of drug trafficking for the first time in nearly 20 years, the country's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

Saridewi Djamani was sentenced to death in 2018 for selling about 30 grams (1 ounce) of heroin.

"The capital sentence of death imposed on Saridewi Binte Djamani ("Saridewi") was carried out on 28 July 2023," the CNB said in a statement.

The Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected woman's appeal and her appeal to the president wasn't accepted as well, the statement read.

The execution took place despite active protests from human rights activists. They said the last time a woman was executed in Singapore was in 2004, when a 36-year-old hairdresser was hanged for drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Singapore July Women 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

3 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

12 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

12 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

12 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

12 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

12 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

12 hours ago

More Stories From World