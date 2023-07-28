Singaporean Authorities Execute Woman for First Time in Nearly 20 Years - Narcotics Bureau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Singaporean authorities on Friday executed a woman previously convicted of drug trafficking for the first time in nearly 20 years, the country's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

Saridewi Djamani was sentenced to death in 2018 for selling about 30 grams (1 ounce) of heroin.

"The capital sentence of death imposed on Saridewi Binte Djamani ("Saridewi") was carried out on 28 July 2023," the CNB said in a statement.

The Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected woman's appeal and her appeal to the president wasn't accepted as well, the statement read.

The execution took place despite active protests from human rights activists. They said the last time a woman was executed in Singapore was in 2004, when a 36-year-old hairdresser was hanged for drug trafficking.