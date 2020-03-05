UrduPoint.com
Singaporean Authorities Say Passenger From Turkey Diagnosed With COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Singaporean Ministry of Transport said on Thursday that one of the passengers of the plane that had arrived from Turkey was diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkey so far, while more than 100 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Singapore.

"The Ministry of Health confirmed late Wednesday night that one of the passengers on TK54 which had arrived in Singapore from Turkey on 3 March 2020 tested positive for COVID-19," the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health started to identify those, who had contact with the infected person.

"The Ministry of Transport, together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Changi Airport Group, are in contact with and assisting the airline and passengers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also in contact with the Turkish Embassy on this matter," the statement added.

More than 95,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China that is an epicenter of the epidemic. More than 3,200 people have died, but over 53,000 have recovered after the treatment.

