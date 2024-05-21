Open Menu

Singaporean Authority Seizes Over 7 Kg Drugs

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Singaporean authority seizes over 7 kg drugs

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a drug offender in a recent operation and seized over 7 kg of drugs, according to a statement published Tuesday.

The CNB officers seized 5.

8 kg of cannabis and 1,582 grams of "Ice," among other drugs, with an estimated value of over 707,000 Singapore Dollars (525,000 U.S. dollars).

The seized cannabis and "Ice" can feed 1,730 abusers for a week, the CNB added.

