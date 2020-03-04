UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singaporean Daren Tang Elected To Take Helm Of Global Patent Agency: UN

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:06 PM

Singaporean Daren Tang elected to take helm of global patent agency: UN

Countries on Wednesday voted to put the head of Singapore's national patent agency in charge of global intellectual property, replacing Australian Francis Gurry after 12 years at of the helm of the World Intellectual Property Organization

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Countries on Wednesday voted to put the head of Singapore's national patent agency in charge of global intellectual property, replacing Australian Francis Gurry after 12 years at of the helm of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

In a second round of voting, Daren Tang took 55 votes over 28 for Chinese candidate Wang Binying, who has served as WIPO's deputy chief for a decade, the UN agency said.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Singapore

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

11 minutes ago

National departments including PIA moving towards ..

5 minutes ago

BHU being made operational round the clock : Mini ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vi ..

56 minutes ago

Esper Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Other Issues ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.