Singaporean Foreign Minister to Start 3-Day Visit to China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will start a three-day visit to China on Sunday at the invitation of Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

Balakrishnan and Qin are expected to exchange views on bilateral relations and practical cooperation between the two countries. The top diplomats also plan to discuss international and regional issues of common interest.