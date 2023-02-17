UrduPoint.com

Singaporean Foreign Minister To Visit China From February 19-21 - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from February 19-21 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from February 19-21," the diplomat told a briefing.

In November 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Bangkok ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Following the meeting, Xi stressed China's willingness to develop close high-level exchanges with Singapore and its determination to make "high quality" a hallmark of cooperation between the two countries, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

