Singaporean Gives Birth to Baby With COVID-19 Antibodies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Singaporean woman Celine Ng-Chan, who had been infected with COVID-19 during the pregnancy, has given birth to a healthy baby with COVID-19 antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the media, Ng-Chan contracted COVID-19 in March, when she came back home from Europe, being ten weeks pregnant. She was taken to hospital, but was let home after several weeks, as the infection did not threaten her life. In early October, Ng-Chan gave birth to a healthy boy, weighing 3.5 kilograms (7.7 Pounds).

"My doctor suspects I have transferred my Covid-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy," Ng-Chan said as quoted by the Singaporean media outlet.

The newspaper noted that Ng-Chan was not the first woman in Singapore to give birth to a baby after having contracted the coronavirus.

In May, media reported on Natasha Ling who gave birth to her baby after she had contracted the infection.

In April, Anna Simakova, a Russian Chief Specialist in Infectious Diseases in the Russian Primorsky Territory, told Sputnik that scientists were not been able to confirm yet that COVID-19 can be directly transmitted from a mother to a baby. Simakova added that babies always received antibodies from their mothers, but concerning the COVID-19 antibodies, the period of pregnancy, when a woman contracted the infection, should be taken into account.

The World Health Organization has reported 61,869,330 COVID-19 cases globally, with 1,448,896 deaths.