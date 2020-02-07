Singaporean Health Ministry Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 33

Three new coronavirus cases were registered in Singapore on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 33, the Health Ministry said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Three new coronavirus cases were registered in Singapore on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 33, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

"As of 7 February 2020, 2pm [06:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed three additional cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in Singapore. While contact tracing is underway, there are not yet any links to previous cases or travel history to China," the ministry said.

According to the press release, three new patients were all Singaporean citizens and had no recent history of visiting China.

The ministry added that two people had been discharged from hospitals, and most of the people infected with the virus in Singapore were in stable condition. The health authorities added that only two patients were in critical condition.

China first detected the novel strain of coronavirus in Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to more than 20 countries, with more than 630 confirmed deaths worldwide and over 31,000 infected.