Singaporean Household Water Consumption Drops In 2023
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) -- The daily per capita household water consumption in Singapore stood at 141 liters last year, declining from 149 liters in 2022, said Singapore's National Water Agency Saturday.
Household water consumption should be reduced to 130 liters per person each day, according to the Singapore Green Plan 2030.
The National Water Agency held its annual water conservation campaign Saturday, focusing on promoting water conservation, encouraging water efficiency, and recognizing public efforts to save water.
