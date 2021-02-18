UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singaporean, Indonesian Diplomats Support Informal ASEAN Ministerial To Discuss Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

Singaporean, Indonesian Diplomats Support Informal ASEAN Ministerial to Discuss Myanmar

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, expressed support for an informal ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to be held as soon as possible to discuss the situation in Myanmar and find a way to tackle the political crisis, the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, expressed support for an informal ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to be held as soon as possible to discuss the situation in Myanmar and find a way to tackle the political crisis, the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

At their meeting, which was held in Singapore earlier in the day, the ministers expressed "grave concern over the situation" and hope that "all parties involved will maintain dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution and national reconciliation in Myanmar."

"Both Ministers agreed that ASEAN can play an important role in facilitating constructive dialogue and a return to normalcy and stability in Myanmar.

They discussed possible next steps for ASEAN to address the situation in Myanmar, including how it could foster inclusive dialogue with all key stakeholders, including its external partners. They also expressed strong support for a proposed Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Myanmar to be convened as soon as possible, to facilitate a constructive exchange of views and identify a possible way forward," the ministry said in a statement.

Balakrishnan called on the warring parties to exercise restraint and make effort toward de-escalation, also slamming violence against civilians.

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange Singapore Myanmar All Asia

Recent Stories

Three Workers Trapped Under Rubble in South Africa ..

1 minute ago

Roscosmos Experts Studying Bug That Occurred Durin ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 13,447 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Seven people hurt in road mishap

2 minutes ago

Medvedev v Tsitsipas: Australian Open semi-final f ..

6 minutes ago

Airbus books 1.1-billion-euro loss in 2020 in wake ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.