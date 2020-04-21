UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singaporean Prime Minister Addresses Nation As COVID-19 Toll Surpasses 9,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:01 PM

Singaporean Prime Minister Addresses Nation as COVID-19 Toll Surpasses 9,000

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has addressed the nation on Tuesday with an update on the epidemiological situation in the country as the health authorities reported a spike of the coronavirus infection toll by 1,111 new cases earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has addressed the nation on Tuesday with an update on the epidemiological situation in the country as the health authorities reported a spike of the coronavirus infection toll by 1,111 new cases earlier in the day.

Lee's address began at 5 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), as broadcast on his Facebook page.

"We are now two weeks into our circuit breaker," Lee said prior to addressing the nation, as quoted by the CNA broadcaster.

According to the prime minister, a particularly large number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore have been diagnosed in the migrant workers' dormitories.

"Our teams have been working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the dorms, and look after the well-being of our migrant workers," Lee was quoted as saying in the report.

He further urged the nation to observe the state-prescribed containment measures, labeled "circuit breaker" by the prime minister himself in an earlier address on April 3. These included closures of most non-essential workplaces, save for food stores, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singapore's Ministry of Health reported a surge of 1,111 COVID-19 cases over the past day, which took the total to 9,125 cases. According to the ministry, only 20 of the newly confirmed cases were confirmed in Singaporean citizens and permanent residents.

On Monday, the health ministry reported the highest single-day spike in cases yet - 1,426 new cases, of which 1,369 were found in foreign workers living in dorms.

The initial circuit breaker in Singapore period is due to expire on May 4.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Singapore April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Defence official, French Armed Forces Minister ..

4 minutes ago

‘I had killed Wasim Akram if he would have asked ..

4 minutes ago

Date of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Talks Remains U ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Saw Reports on Kim's Medical Treatmen ..

5 minutes ago

Finland Requests From Russia Access to Soviet Arch ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Likely to Increase Home Violence, Social ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.