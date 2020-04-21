Singaporean Prime Minister Addresses Nation as COVID-19 Toll Surpasses 9,000

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has addressed the nation on Tuesday with an update on the epidemiological situation in the country as the health authorities reported a spike of the coronavirus infection toll by 1,111 new cases earlier in the day.

Lee's address began at 5 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), as broadcast on his Facebook page.

"We are now two weeks into our circuit breaker," Lee said prior to addressing the nation, as quoted by the CNA broadcaster.

According to the prime minister, a particularly large number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore have been diagnosed in the migrant workers' dormitories.

"Our teams have been working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the dorms, and look after the well-being of our migrant workers," Lee was quoted as saying in the report.

He further urged the nation to observe the state-prescribed containment measures, labeled "circuit breaker" by the prime minister himself in an earlier address on April 3. These included closures of most non-essential workplaces, save for food stores, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singapore's Ministry of Health reported a surge of 1,111 COVID-19 cases over the past day, which took the total to 9,125 cases. According to the ministry, only 20 of the newly confirmed cases were confirmed in Singaporean citizens and permanent residents.

On Monday, the health ministry reported the highest single-day spike in cases yet - 1,426 new cases, of which 1,369 were found in foreign workers living in dorms.

The initial circuit breaker in Singapore period is due to expire on May 4.