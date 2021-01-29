UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singaporean Prime Minister Calls For Upgrade In US-China Ties With Biden Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

Singaporean Prime Minister Calls for Upgrade in US-China Ties With Biden Administration

The United States and China should build a constructive relationship, which will be a challenge for the new US leadership, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States and China should build a constructive relationship, which will be a challenge for the new US leadership, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

"I think if you see China as a threat, that is going to be a very big problem because then you are creating a threat and the struggle will continue. China is not going to collapse the way the Soviet Union did. China should be seen as an issue where you have to develop a constructive relationship. You will compete, disagree maybe on rights issues, but you will also have other areas where you do have to work together," Lee said in his address to the Davos Agenda virtual event as part of the World Economic Forum.

According to the prime minister, Washington considers China to be a challenger because, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US was the world's single hyper-power, making it difficult for the US to adjust its policy towards the Asian country, Lee said.

"To persuade the other side is one challenge, but to persuade all people [of the United States] � the population, Congress, intelligence � it takes leadership of a very high order," the official added.

At the same time, Lee said that China should also recalibrate its policies in order to make its influence in the world accepted by other countries and be seen as a legitimate state that is benefiting other nations.

Relations between Washington and Beijing fell to the lowest point under the presidency of Donald Trump, who started his term with a� so-called trade war with the Asian country by slapping steep tariffs on Chinese goods. The former US leader also repeatedly blamed Beijing for failing to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading around the world. In response, the Chinese authorities introduced reciprocal tariffs on US goods and traded hostile statements with senior officials of the Trump administration.

With Joe Biden's administration taking office, the White House may try to reverse Trump's open hostility against China.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Washington White House Trump Beijing Singapore Same United States Turkish Lira May Congress Event All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab sports minister calls on minister IPC, disc ..

1 minute ago

Two suspects held during operation in sargodha

1 minute ago

Police 15 center playing vital role in controlling ..

1 minute ago

French GDP Loss in Q4 2020 Stands at 1.3%, Annual ..

1 minute ago

China's Hebei reports one new locally transmitted ..

6 minutes ago

Drive against plastic shopping bags continues in H ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.