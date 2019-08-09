Singaporean Prime Minister May Attend EAEU Summit to Sign Free Trade Pact - Pashinyan

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will come to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit this fall if its members agree a free trade pact with his country, the bloc's rotating chairman said Friday

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country is presiding over the council of five EAEU heads of government, said at the meeting that free trade between Singapore and the regional bloc was discussed during his official trip to the island city state last month.

"We reached an agreement in principle that if talks on the pact conclude on time and its draft is agreed then the prime minister of Singapore would be ready to attend the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, where it will be signed," he said.

Pashinyan urged the other four member states � Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia � to speed up consultations on the agreement so that it could be signed at the summit in the Armenian capital on October 1. He also confirmed that the president of Iran had been invited.