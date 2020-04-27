Singaporean Research Lab Forecast COVID-19 to Recess in Russia in May, End in July

The coronavirus epidemic in Russia will be 97 percent over in May and completely extinguished in mid-July, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) said in a fresh report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic in Russia will be 97 percent over in May and completely extinguished in mid-July, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) said in a fresh report.

SUTD Data-Driven Innovation Lab used data analysis combining actual figures reported by countries and the estimated COVID-19 evolution cycle in different countries. These cycles are not "completely random," as stated in the report, but rather follow patterns based on the adaptive and countering behaviors of agents including individuals, such as avoiding physical contact, and governments, such as locking down cities, as well as the natural limitations of a given ecosystem.

Based on this methodology, researches have compiled statistical graphs showing three estimated dates of the infection's recess � by 97 percent, 99 percent and 100 percent.

For Russia, these dates are expected to be May 20, May 28 and July 20, respectively, with the peak turning date having occurred on April 24.

The majority of countries are forecast to overcome the outbreak by 97 percent during May, whereas it is claimed that China has completely extinguished COVID-19 on April 20.

In the United States, where currently the highest number of cases have been confirmed per a single country, the infection is expected to end on August 27.

In the most severely affected European countries, the expected cut off dates are August 25 for Italy, August 7 for Spain, August 5 for France and August 1 for Germany.

On a global scale, the pandemic is expected to pertain until December.

The coronavirus pandemic is believed to have started last December, according to first reports from its assumed initial epicenter in the Chinese city of Wuhan. To date, more than 2.8 people have been infected globally and the death toll has surpassed 193,000, as stated in the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.