Singaporean Scientists Warn That Coronavirus Can Survive in Frozen Foods Up to 3 Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A study by a group of scientists from Singapore and Ireland has found that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 has the ability to survive in refrigerated and frozen foods, specifically meat, for 21 days during cross-border transportation.

The study is published on the bioRxiv portal of scientific research and has yet to be reviewed by peers.

"Our laboratory work has shown that SARS-CoV-2 can survive the time and temperatures associated with transportation and storage conditions associated with international food trade. When adding SARS-CoV-2 to chicken, salmon and pork pieces there was no decline in infectious virus after 21 days at 4�C [39.2 degrees Fahrenheit] (standard refrigeration) and -20�C [-4 degrees Fahrenheit] (standard freezing)," the study read.

Aside from being hazardous for immediate consumers, such contaminated imported products can also transmit the virus to industry workers and into the environment, according to the findings.

"Our findings, coupled with the reports from China of SARS-CoV-2 being detected on imported frozen chicken and frozen shrimp packaging material, should alert food safety competent authorities and the food industry of a 'new normal' environment where this virus is posing a non-traditional food safety risk," the scientists said.

Last week, Chinese authorities found traces of the coronavirus on frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil and on the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador. While the World Health Organization (WHO) denied having any evidence at this point that COVID-19 can be transmitted via food, it said the coronavirus can survive on the packaging.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, there have been more than 22 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,000 deaths.