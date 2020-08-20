UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singaporean Scientists Warn That Coronavirus Can Survive In Frozen Foods Up To 3 Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Singaporean Scientists Warn That Coronavirus Can Survive in Frozen Foods Up to 3 Weeks

A study by a group of scientists from Singapore and Ireland has found that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 has the ability to survive in refrigerated and frozen foods, specifically meat, for 21 days during cross-border transportation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A study by a group of scientists from Singapore and Ireland has found that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 has the ability to survive in refrigerated and frozen foods, specifically meat, for 21 days during cross-border transportation.

The study is published on the bioRxiv portal of scientific research and has yet to be reviewed by peers.

"Our laboratory work has shown that SARS-CoV-2 can survive the time and temperatures associated with transportation and storage conditions associated with international food trade. When adding SARS-CoV-2 to chicken, salmon and pork pieces there was no decline in infectious virus after 21 days at 4�C [39.2 degrees Fahrenheit] (standard refrigeration) and -20�C [-4 degrees Fahrenheit] (standard freezing)," the study read.

Aside from being hazardous for immediate consumers, such contaminated imported products can also transmit the virus to industry workers and into the environment, according to the findings.

"Our findings, coupled with the reports from China of SARS-CoV-2 being detected on imported frozen chicken and frozen shrimp packaging material, should alert food safety competent authorities and the food industry of a 'new normal' environment where this virus is posing a non-traditional food safety risk," the scientists said.

Last week, Chinese authorities found traces of the coronavirus on frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil and on the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador. While the World Health Organization (WHO) denied having any evidence at this point that COVID-19 can be transmitted via food, it said the coronavirus can survive on the packaging.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, there have been more than 22 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World China Alert Singapore Salmon Ireland Ecuador Brazil March From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

32 minutes ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

47 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely to Provide Protec ..

1 minute ago

People Recovered From COVID-19 May Be Vaccinated A ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

PTI's MNA stresses HESCO to ensure uninterrupted p ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.