Singaporean, US Defense Chiefs Confirm Commitment To Regional Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen and his US counterpart, Mark Esper, have noted the importance of bilateral cooperation and the US' engagement in Southeast Asia, the Singaporean Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday after a video conference between the two officials.

"During the meeting, Dr Ng and Secretary Esper reaffirmed the importance of the US' continued engagement of the region. They also discussed a wide range of regional and geopolitical developments, including the need for regional defence establishments to work closely to address common threats such as COVID-19 and terrorism, as well as the importance of maintaining the momentum of bilateral cooperation initiatives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Esper also expressed hope that he would be able to pay an in-person visit to the Southeast Asian nation soon.

"Today I held a virtual bilat with #Singapore Defense Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen. We discussed our shared commitment to the international rules-based order, including freedom of navigation. Singapore is a tremendous partner to the US military - I hope to visit in-person soon!" the official wrote on Twitter.

Singapore and the United States enjoy extensive defense cooperation, including military-to-military exchanges, drills and cross-attendance of courses. In addition, last September, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US President Donald Trump renewed the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding Regarding US Use of Facilities in Singapore. In December, the defense ministers signed another memorandum concerning the establishment of the Republic of Singapore Air Force Fighter Training Detachment at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

