UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singaporean's Fairytale Run To Tokyo Table Tennis Semis Ends In Tears, Pain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:42 PM

Singaporean's fairytale run to Tokyo table tennis semis ends in tears, pain

A Singaporean table tennis player reduced to a wheelchair just a few months ago was left in tears Thursday after her surprise run at the Tokyo Olympics met a painful end in the semi-finals

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A Singaporean table tennis player reduced to a wheelchair just a few months ago was left in tears Thursday after her surprise run at the Tokyo Olympics met a painful end in the semi-finals.

Yu Mengyu, the 26th seed at the pandemic-delayed Games in the Japanese capital, required prolonged treatment towards the end of her 6-11, 8-11, 7-11, 6-11 defeat to China's top-seeded Chen Meng.

China-born Yu, who reached the Olympic quarter-finals at Rio 2016, will now somehow try and compete with Japanese star Mima Ito for bronze later Thursday.

The 31-year-old Yu has long suffered injury problems, notably to her back and shoulder, and in March was pictured being escorted in a wheelchair for her flight home from a tournament in Doha after the problem flared again, the local Straits Times said.

Following defeat to Chen, Yu said that she had a problem with her left thigh and the issue was linked to her back again.

Yu, who has talked previously of retiring after Tokyo, said that the physio came on to "give me some medical treatment, see if I can persevere and complete this match".

Dissolving into tears, Yu added: "Because as a professional athlete, concluding a match is very important.

"For me to stand in this Olympic arena is already very difficult so I really didn't want to easily give up on this match because of injury."

Related Topics

Tennis China Tokyo Doha Turkish Lira March 2016 Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

American basketball player brings clean water for ..

30 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi ranks among top 3 fastest 5G capitals wo ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

30 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

35 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

22 seconds ago

'We need more people': Exhausted firefighters batt ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.