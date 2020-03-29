UrduPoint.com
Singapore's Authorities Cancel Passport Of Citizen Over Violation Of COVID-19 Quarantine

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Singapore's Authorities Cancel Passport of Citizen Over Violation of COVID-19 Quarantine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The authorities of Singapore has canceled a passport of a country's citizen who violated a quarantine imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the citizen's case was referred to the Health Ministry for further investigation.

"The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has cancelled the passport of a 53-year-old male Singapore Citizen, Goh Illya Victor, for breaching the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements. The case has also been referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for investigation," the statement said.

According to the ICA, all people who have been in Southeast Asian countries in the past 14 days and are entering Singapore are required to stay at home for two weeks. Goh left Singapore for Indonesia on March 3, returned on March 19 and was supposed to spend 14 days in quarantine. However, he decided to return to Indonesia on the same day, despite warnings by ICA officers that he could be punished for breaching isolation regime. On March 24, he tried to come back to Singapore but his passport was canceled over a deliberate violation of the quarantine conditions.

