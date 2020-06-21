UrduPoint.com
Singapore's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 42,000 Amid Lockdown Easing - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Singapore has risen by 262 to 42,095 over the past day, compared to the 218 cases detected the day prior, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 21 June 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 262 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Based on our investigations so far, there are 9 cases in the community, of whom 3 are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents and 6 are Work Pass holders," the ministry said in a statement.

Starting Friday, the city-state began implementing the second phase of lifting its shutdown measures, after the first phase went by without an increase in infections.

